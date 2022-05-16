The Container Store Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-63.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.82M (-11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TCS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.