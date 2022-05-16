QuickLogic Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4M (+78.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QUIK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.