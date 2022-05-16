EDAP TMS S.A. Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETEDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.91M (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EDAP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.