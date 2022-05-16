NextGen Healthcare Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.07M (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NXGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.