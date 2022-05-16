"Let's talk about spam": Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal has taken to the platform in a response to Elon Musk's stock-moving pronouncement that his $44 billion acquisition of the company is "on hold" as he looks to verify longtime company assertions that spam/bot accounts make up less than 5% of monetizable users.

Acknowledging that spam is harmful to the platform, Agrawal suggests that the company's approach is more nuanced than Musk's tweets might lead readers to believe. Spam isn't just human or not human - but often, advanced campaigns use combinations of people and automation - and the company suspends "over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter."

But he pushes back on the idea Musk floated that the spam accounts might number much more: Every quarter for many years, the company has done multiple human reviews of random samples of monetizable daily active users, and "Our actual internal estimates for the last four quarters were all well under 5% ... The error margins on our estimates give us confidence in our public statements each quarter."

"Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share)," Agrawal says. "Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day."

The company shared an overview of that process with Musk "a week ago and look forward to continuing the conversation with him, and all of you."

Twitter stock (TWTR) has dropped 6.3% to a session low of $38.16, now at a 42% spread to Musk's committed offer for $54.20/share.

The stock has lost all the gains it built since April 4, Musk's initial filing that he had taken a stake - which came before he began his formal pursuit of the company at large.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says that deal price is "out the window" and suggests that in a confusing deal, Musk might be playing up the spam issue as a way out of the transaction.

Updated 1:21 p.m.: Musk responds (on Twitter, natch) - first with a "poop emoji," then with "So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."