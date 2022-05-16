Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, said Monday that stocks and bonds are set to make a comeback "sometime in around the summer," as investors' risk appetite wanes in the wake of the Federal Reserve's pivot to tighter monetary policy to dull inflation, Reuters reported Monday.

The central bank's balance sheet runoff, which is expected to commence in June, will be a “catalyzing moment” for risk assets, Rieder said, adding that confidence will likely return to markets shortly thereafter. The Fed is also anticipated to hike its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points in both June and July, following its move in May to increase the Fed Funds Rate by the most in 22 years.

Rieder believes the climb in Treasury yields (decline in bond prices) is nearly over. In the near-term, he sees the 10-year UST yield (TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) potentially hitting an upper limit of 3.25% to 3.5% and expects a reversal from those levels within the next few months, Reuters noted. The 10-year is changing hands at 2.87% as of shortly before 1:00 p.m. ET.

"I think we've seen at least 90% of the move in rates this year", Rieder said, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, investors in stocks (SP500) and bonds have been aggressively discounting the Fed's more hawkish actions, along with recession risks and geopolitical tensions, since the beginning of 2022. Earlier, Goldman Sachs cut U.S. GDP forecasts as financial conditions tighten and liquidity dries up.

On the other hand, BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Strategist Wei Li believes "the selloff means more of these risks are now priced," she wrote in a note highlighting her preference in stocks vs. bonds. "We also believe the Fed’s sum total of rate hikes will be historically low and see recession fears as overblown."

Still, for a long-term perspective, Rieder suggested the secular bull market in bonds may be coming to an end. "We've seen the end of the bond bull market: There's a structurally higher inflation because of deglobalization, supply chain evolutions, stickier infrastructure costs,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Canaccord's Tony Dwyer recently made similar remarks regarding a possible stock market rally starting in summer.

In January, Rick Rieder said the Fed could destroy recovery by getting too aggressive.