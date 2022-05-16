Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Gorgon carbon capture and storage project in Australia is working at only half capacity nearly three years after starting up, with no timeframe for delivering on targets it has so far failed to meet, the company's director of operations for Australia told Reuters.

The world's largest carbon capture and storage project, which started three years late, was designed to bury 4M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide but only managed 2.1M tons in 2021.

The CO2 injection systems are working reliably, "it's just getting it to scale that we're working on," Chevron's (CVX) Kory Judd told Reuters at the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Conference.

Judd did not say how much Chevron (CVX) had spent on 5M carbon offsets it was forced to buy for falling short of goals for burying emissions from the Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant.

Australian Carbon Credit Units soared to a high of A$57/ton in January when Chevron (CVX) was buying offsets; at those prices, the offsets would cost more than A$250M.

Despite the challenges faced by the A$3B (US$2B) project, the company is looking for other CCS opportunities in Australia and elsewhere, as "there's no way you can get to the 2050 [climate] aspirations any place in the world without CCS being a component of it," Judd said.

