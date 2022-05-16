J.P. Morgan's Kolanovic admits forecast 'cracks,' but still sees stock recovery path

J.P. Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic is sounding more cautious a week after reiterating a pro-risk stance.

Kolanovic, along with his global strategy team, said the forecast remains at above-average GDP growth for the second half of the year, but "there are cracks in our forecast that drags will quickly fade."

"The inflation news continues to point to a greater drag than what is built into our forecast," he wrote in a note Monday. "Food price pressures remained a significant factor for EM in April, while core inflation pressures continue to build broadly."

"Crude oil prices have moderated but the premium of refined products over crude oil have been steadily setting new records over the past month," he added.

Meanwhile, global financial conditions are tightening more than expected.

"The US Treasury’s global financial stress index has climbed to levels well above its norms of the past two decades. While still far from levels indicating stress, these movements point to more significant monetary policy transmission than during either of the last two tightening cycles?"

Last week Kolanovic said the recent selloff appeared to be overdone, but the S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) proceeded to notch its sixth-straight week of losses.

Growth may have bottomed: As far as equities are concerned, he is more cautious but also argues that markets are pricing in too much recession risk.

If "recession doesn’t come through, multiple derating was already very substantial, and given the reduced positioning and downbeat sentiment, Equities stand to recover from here," he said.

The team still likes value vs. growth, but does not think growth will fall "in absolute terms" from here.

They also recommend buying the dip in oil and energy stocks (XLE).

If there is a recession this year, Goldman says the S&P will fall to 3,600.