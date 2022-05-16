American Express credit card lending climbs in April, metrics stay strong

May 16, 2022 1:12 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

American Express EMV Chip Cards

WilshireImages/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) is seeing credit card loans rise in the past three months while delinquency and net charge-off rates remains stable for both its U.S. consumer and U.S. small business members.
  • U.S. consumer credit card delinquency rate of 0.9% in April edges up slightly vs. 0.8% in March and remains even with February's level. In fact, it's little changed from 0.8% in April 2021.
  • Total of consumer card loans was $60.5B at April 30, up from $59.1B at March 31 and from $56.8B at Feb. 28.
  • American Express's (AXP) U.S. small business card delinquency rate of 0.5% fell slightly from 0.6% in both March and February. Net write-off rate of 0.6% eased from 0.7% in March and was level with 0.6% in February.
  • U.S. small business card member total loans of $18.6B at April 30 increased from $18.1B at March 31 and from $16.9B at Feb. 28.
  • Previously (April 22), AmEx (AXP) sees business travel coming back and good investment opportunities
