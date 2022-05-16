Unilever (NYSE:UL) is no longer loved by Societe Generale as the bank sees slowing sales and squeezed margins ahead.

Shares of the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company fell 1.13% in mid-day trading on Monday, building back from a steeper slide on the open. The sharp drop for the consumer staples stock was most immediately prompted by a downgrade from “Buy” to “Sell” by Societe Generale analyst David Hayes.

“Frustratingly, the risk of a structural sales slowdown, at an ever-decreasing margin, is back in view,” he wrote on Monday. “For now, we see no route to better leverage its key assets via heightened exposure to future-proofed market segments.”

Hayes cited first class distribution networks and brand marketing as key assets of note. He expressed frustration with management for their hesitance to shift strategy, especially as input costs rise and challenge the existing business model.

“It will need to get worse before the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ crowd brigade releases the shackles,” Hayes lamented. “That could see a further derating to the sub-[16 times forward price to earnings ratio].”

As shares currently tout a multiple around 19, the target put forth by Hayes would signal a hefty decline ahead for the stock.

The bank had originally upgraded shares to “Buy” after the company confirmed its bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) consumer products business. Hayes indicated the willingness from management to overhaul its offerings and make significant changes to its portfolios held promise. Now, as the company reverts to same-old, same-old, Hayes is reverting his rating as well.

Alongside the double downgrade, Hayes reduced his price target by 21%.

