Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) ticks higher in Monday's trading after launching its first bitcoin operation, teaming up with Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCQB:MIGI) and JAI Energy in a strategic alliance to develop as much as 60 MW of bitcoin mining on TPL's surface in West Texas.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) said the new facilities, to be owned and operated by Mawson (OTCQB:MIGI), could accommodate as much as 2.0 Exahash of bitcoin mining operational capacity; TPL and JAI would earn a net royalty interest and retain an option to acquire an equity stake.

Mawson (OTCQB:MIGI) and JAI have four locations planned in Texas, with two located on TPL's surface, with construction expected to begin in Q2 2022 and operations targeted to begin in Q4.

"TPL's extensive surface footprint in West Texas can serve as a premier destination for the bitcoin mining industry, providing site locations proximate to existing grid infrastructure and excellent solar and wind resource for future renewable power procurement," the trust said.

