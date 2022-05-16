Home Depot Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2022 1:24 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.69 (compared to GAAP EPS of $3.86 in prior year quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.78B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Rising costs of construction materials, building supplies shortages are some of the concerns that the company is facing.
- Expanding product offerings, improving its delivery and fulfillment capabilities, where it aims to increase both its two-day and one-day shipping initiatives, investing capital towards its digital capabilities through its One Home Depot program - are few initiatives by the company to combat the industry headwinds.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- In its Q4 earnings, the company estimated sales growth and comparable sales growth to be slightly positive for FY22 with operating margin approx. flat with FY21 levels; diluted EPS growth to be low single digits.
- With interest rate hiking cycle hampering home improvement stocks, Home Depot stock lost 27.4% on YTD basis; stock is currently trading closer to its 52-week low levels.
- Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes moved two points lower to 79 in March from a downwardly revised reading in February, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index.
- This was the third straight month that builder sentiment has declined and the first time that the index dipped below the 80-point mark since last September.
- Ahead of its earnings, Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded both Home Depot and Lowe's to Accumulate from Buy.
- While he remains constructive on the long-term viability and growth prospects for companies he covers with home furnishings and home improvement exposure, Grom thinks underwriting stable-to-accelerating comp trends from the first quarter of this year through to the end of the year is "too optimistic" so he is discounting a higher degree of uncertainty with his updated ratings and price targets.
- Quick look at company's profitability compared to peers:
- Of the 33 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 16 assigned a Strong Buy rating while 8 assigned a Buy and 8 marked a Hold rating to the stock.
