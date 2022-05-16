Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Monday that it would "nearly double" its salary budget and increase the stock range by at least 25% as it looks to reward its workforce deal with rising inflation, while competing with other tech companies for talent.

In a statement obtained by Bloomberg, Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft (MSFT) said it had "factored in the impact of inflation and rising cost of living," but the boost in compensation is also a sign that it appreciates its "world-class talent who support our mission, culture and customers and partners.”

Microsoft (MSFT) shares were fractionally higher in mid-Monday trading at $261.40.

The Satya Nadella-led Microsoft (MSFT) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Several third party estimates, including ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor, note that Microsoft (MSFT) employees vary widely in their salary, depending upon job function, with software engineers some of the highest paid in the company.

According to Payscale, the average salary of a Microsoft (MSFT) employee is $122,987, along with a $14,000 bonus.

A number of different tech companies have had to boost compensation in recent months amid the war for talent.

In December, Apple (AAPL) handed out stock bonuses worth up to $180,000 to several of its top-tier talents to prevent them from defecting to other companies, notably Meta Platforms (FB).

In March, Apple (AAPL) handed out the second round of stock bonuses, worth up to $200,000, to keep them from fleeing.

