ORIC Pharmaceuticals rallies after CEO adds $1.3M shares
May 16, 2022 1:30 PM ETORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ORIC) latest round of insider buying sparked a rally in Monday's trading as its stock rose 18%, projecting to bounce back from a 52-week low.
- In the SEC Filing dated May 13, 2022, ORIC's President and CEO Jacob Chacko disclosed his purchase of 450,000 shares at the price range of $2.70-$2.95 each.
- The transaction worth ~$1.3M takes Chacko's direct beneficial ownership in the biopharma company to 802,652 shares.
- A quick look through ORIC's ownership composition:
