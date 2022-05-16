Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) chief David Zaslav added some valuable detail to the company's plans to realize billions of dollars in merger synergies via a new company focus memo sent to staffers, Variety reports.

For "near-term priorities," Zaslav says the company would pursue the promised $3 billion in synergy savings through a "focus on financial opportunities."

“As we build this new company, we need to be guided by data and insights to understand what’s working and what’s not,” Zaslav says, according to the report. “It’s also important that we work more collaboratively across businesses so that we’re able to be strategic in our decision-making and best serve consumers across all platforms."

That means a dedicated team. The company has "hand-selected a broad group" of peers already working on solutions, led by Chief Transformation Officer Simon Robinson.

Among the near-term priorities Zaslav lays out: "Invest in our creative engines" ("we will invest boldly, but also smartly in what we put on screens, big and small"); "Establish a new WBD culture"; "Outperform at the U.S. ad sales upfront" (coming on Wednesday in New York); "Work toward one streaming platform"; "Reinforce CNN's critical role in the world"; and the aforementioned "focus on financial opportunities," which suggests more restructuring ahead beyond already announced cost cutting (notably the speedy shuttering of CNN+).