CloudFlare (NYSE:NET) shares plunged on Monday as investment firm Needham slashed its price target on the security and content delivery provider following its analyst day.

Analyst Alex Henderson lowered the stock's price target to $100 from $245, but noted that CloudFlare's (NET) management highlighted its vision, strategy and competitive advantages.

"While we are forced by market conditions to bring our Price Target in, we still believe [CloudFlare] should be a core holding," Henderson wrote in a note to clients, adding that he believes CloudFlare (NET) shares will hit the old price target "in the fullness of time."

CloudFlare (NET) shares fell nearly 12% to $58.16 in mid-day trading on Monday.

In addition, Henderson noted that the company showed off its vision for delivering a programmable network to developers and coders that allows them to not think about the underlying process, making the company "unique."

"The Cloudflare Platform delivers Integrated Security and Performance, Shared Intelligence, Ease of Use with no code changes required, and a Programmable Edge that augments existing applications or create entirely new ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure," Henderson wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst also noted that CloudFlare (NET) management now believes its total addressable market is roughly four times the size that it said it was at the time of its initial public offering, now expecting it to be $135 billion by 2024, up from $115 billion 2021.

The company also gave more detail on customer penetration rates, noting that at the end of 2021, CloudFlare (NET) had 75% of its contracted customers using Application Services, but just 10% used Network Services.

Comparatively, 15% of CloudFlare's (NET) customers use Workers and 10% of its customers used Zero Trust services, Henderson explained.

Earlier this month, CloudFlare (NET) shares fell after several analysts cut their price targets following first-quarter earnings, amid signs of a growth slowdown.