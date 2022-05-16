Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock slumps ~21% on eve of 1-for-32 reverse stock split
May 16, 2022 1:44 PM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock fell ~21% on May 16 after the company said it was undertaking a 1-for-32 reverse stock split, effective May 17.
- The reverse stock split was previously approved by the board, and no stockholder approval was required.
- The action is aimed at increasing the per share trading price of Tonix’s common stock to satisfy Nasdaq' rule of $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on exchange.
- The reverse stock split will also proportionately reduce the number of authorized common stock to 50M shares from from 1.6B.