May 16, 2022

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock fell ~21% on May 16 after the company said it was undertaking a 1-for-32 reverse stock split, effective May 17.
  • The reverse stock split was previously approved by the board, and no stockholder approval was required.
  • The action is aimed at increasing the per share trading price of Tonix’s common stock to satisfy Nasdaq' rule of $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on exchange.
  • The reverse stock split will also proportionately reduce the number of authorized common stock to 50M shares from from 1.6B.
