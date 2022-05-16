Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) rose 6.4%, while 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) gained 17% after a report that India online education startup Byju is in talks for a U.S. target and will likely bid for either Chegg or 2U.

Byju has had discussions with both companies and total deal value may be about $2 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. Byju is expected to make an offer for one of the education companies in the coming weeks. The parties still need to agree on a final price.

Chegg (CHGG) has a market cap of $2.3 billion, while 2U (TWOU) has a market cap of $756 million and more than $1b in debt and other liabilities. Chegg and 2U were both beneficiaries from the stay-at-home trend during Covid, though both of their shares have plunged more than 70% over the past year through Friday's close.

Byju, which has a market of $22 billion, has been on a consolidation spree in online education and last year purchased U.S. reading platform Epic for $500 million, according to Bloomberg and market researcher CB Insights.

Byju, which is partly backed by Tiger Global Management and Mark Zuckerberg's Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, was said to be in talks with lenders to raise more than $1 billion in acquisition funding, according a Bloomberg report from last week.

Chegg (CHGG) short interest is 4.6%, while 2U (TWOU) short interest is 12.7%.

Earlier this month Chegg plunged 30% after Q1 rev missed and the results prompted several ratings downgrades.