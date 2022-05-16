Impact of China COVID lockdowns, regulatory crackdown in focus for JD.com Q1 earnings
May 16, 2022 1:54 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.72B (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- JD stock shed nearly 16% in early March after its Q4 2021 earnings results failed to excite investors, despite the e-commerce leader reporting revenue that grew strongly from a year ago.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The downward revisions on both top and bottom line reflect the anticipated impact of harsh regulatory COVID-19 lockdowns during the quarter that have crimped the Chinese economy.
- Chinese technology stocks have seen a bumpy year, as COVID lockdown impact fears have been compounded by regulatory crackdown woes.
- The chart below shows the YTD price return performance of JD, Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and PinDuoDuo (PDD):
- On Monday, numerous Chinese tech stocks were on the rise amid reports of Shanghai easing COVID-19 restrictions, and after a J.P. Morgan analyst raised his ratings on the companies in the sector.
- Earlier this month, U.S. authorities added 80 companies, including JD, PinDuoDuo and Bilibili (BILI) to a list of organizations facing a possible delisting from its exchanges.
- On April 29, a Chinese state-run news outlet reported that the government may end its regulatory crackdown on internet companies in an effort to help the suffering economy.