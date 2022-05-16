German clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) is trading higher on Monday in reaction to the company’s 1Q 2022 results. The U.K.-based biotech COMPASS Pathways (CMPS), in which it holds an ownership stake, is also rising in solidarity.

Atai’s (ATAI) earnings report included updates on the key clinical programs for PCN-101 and COMP360, two investigational candidates targeted at treatment resistant depression (TRD).

Outlining the anticipated catalysts, the company highlighted the upcoming data from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study for PCN-101 as a potential at-home therapy in TRD.

In addition, a bioavailability study, which is designed to compare a subcutaneous formulation of PCN-101 to the existing IV formulation, are expected later this year.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai argues that the experimental TRD therapy has a 30% – 40% chance of generating robust efficacy data in at-home use with a clean safety profile. Atai (ATAI) shares will rise as much as 50%, subject to positive results, he added.

Meanwhile, the company has held what it called a productive end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for COMP360 in April.

The development work for COMP360 is being led by COMPASS (CMPS), which Atai (ATAI) first added to its portfolio in Dec. 2018.