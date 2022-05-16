SoFi stock gains after Piper upgrades to Overweight as EBITDA set to ramp up
May 16, 2022 2:04 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is rising 3.8% in Monday afternoon trading after Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral. The company's CEO also increased his holdings in the stock.
- Recall that the personal finance app company raised its 2022 guidance last week after its Q1 GAAP loss was a penny shy of the consensus estimate.
- Even with headwinds from rising rates, "the market is over-discounting SOFI with the company poised to show a significant ramp in EBITDA in H2 2022 and into 2023," Barker wrote in a note to clients. "The combination of rapid growth in deposits, the expiration of the student loan moratorium, and revenue growth in the financial services segment should lead to significant earnings momentum throughout 2023 and 2024."
- Barker also increased SoFi's (SOFI) price target to $12 from $10. The shares have dropped 70% in the past six months, but rose 4.8% in the past week.
- The Overweight rating clashes with the SA Quant rating of Sell and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
