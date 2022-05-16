Citi credit card delinquency rate improves in April, but net charge-offs rise

  • Citi's (NYSE:C) credit card metrics were mixed in April as its delinquency rate improved over the previous month, though net-charge-offs ticked up, according to an SEC filing Monday.
  • Specifically, its delinquency rate of 0.82% in April compared with 0.87% in March and 1.12% in the year-ago period, trailing below the three-month average of 0.85%.
  • The lender's net charge-off rate for April was 1.36% vs. 1.23% in the prior month and 2.07% in April 2021.
  • Previously, (April 15) Citi credit card net charge-off rate rose 11 basis points in March.
