Citi credit card delinquency rate improves in April, but net charge-offs rise
May 16, 2022 2:24 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Citi's (NYSE:C) credit card metrics were mixed in April as its delinquency rate improved over the previous month, though net-charge-offs ticked up, according to an SEC filing Monday.
- Specifically, its delinquency rate of 0.82% in April compared with 0.87% in March and 1.12% in the year-ago period, trailing below the three-month average of 0.85%.
- The lender's net charge-off rate for April was 1.36% vs. 1.23% in the prior month and 2.07% in April 2021.
- Previously, (April 15) Citi credit card net charge-off rate rose 11 basis points in March.