Xeris Biopharma spikes as CEO buys company shares
May 16, 2022 2:37 PM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)PFE, BHVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Micro-cap pharma stock Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) has added more than a quarter of value to record its biggest ever intraday gain on Monday after the Chief Executive Paul R. Edick disclosed the purchase of 100,000 of company shares.
- Mr. Edick who is also the chairman of the Xeris’ (XERS) board, made the purchase on Thursday at $1.4038 per share. The transaction valued at $140,380 increased his stake by ~7% to ~1.5 million shares, a portion of which is held in a trust.
- Xeris (XERS) has lost more than 30% of value over the past 12 months, including ~25% in this year alone.
- The selloff in the commercial-stage firm has gained significance at a time when the M&A activity of the pharma space is picking up.
- Last week, Pfizer (PFE) agreed to acquire Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHV) for more than $11 billion, prompting Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides to speculate which could be next acquisition targets.