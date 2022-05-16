Will Sea report earnings miss in Q1 after exiting India, France?

May 16, 2022 2:39 PM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Woman online shopping on smart phone fashion clothes at home

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sea (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, before market open.
  • Consensus EPS estimate is -$1.22 and consensus revenue estimate is $2.87B (+59.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, SE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 downward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 5 downward revisions.
  • Stifel lowered expectations for SE, citing the Indian govt.'s restrictions on products and growing pains in its Europe expansion.
  • Morgan Stanley rated SE Overweight, owing to the strong growth potential for its e-commerce platform Shopee.
  • SE in Mar. shuttered Shopee in India, Reuters reported. Morgan Stanley viewed the move as positive, while UBS said it may signal improving discipline in cash burn.
  • SE's exit followed the Indian govt.'s ban on its popular title "Free Fire" in the country, which led to a loss of over $15B in Shopee's market cap. SE also exited France.
  • Bloomberg reported that SE CEO Forrest Li addressed the stock's recent spiral, calling it "short-term pain" but said the firm is "in a strong position internally".
  • In its Q4 earnings report, SE projected bookings for digital entertainment in 2022 of $2.9B-$3.1B. The midpoint of the guidance reflects expectations that bookings will be close to the level in 2020.
  • SA contributor JR Research rated SE Hold, saying its path to profitability could be hit by weaker spending and investors should watch for strong consolidation before adding more exposure.
  • SE stock declined ~68% YTD and 78% in the last 6 months.
  • SA Quant rating on SE is Strong Sell, warning that it is at high risk of performing badly.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.