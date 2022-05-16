Will Sea report earnings miss in Q1 after exiting India, France?
May 16, 2022 2:39 PM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sea (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, before market open.
- Consensus EPS estimate is -$1.22 and consensus revenue estimate is $2.87B (+59.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 downward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 5 downward revisions.
- Stifel lowered expectations for SE, citing the Indian govt.'s restrictions on products and growing pains in its Europe expansion.
- Morgan Stanley rated SE Overweight, owing to the strong growth potential for its e-commerce platform Shopee.
- SE in Mar. shuttered Shopee in India, Reuters reported. Morgan Stanley viewed the move as positive, while UBS said it may signal improving discipline in cash burn.
- SE's exit followed the Indian govt.'s ban on its popular title "Free Fire" in the country, which led to a loss of over $15B in Shopee's market cap. SE also exited France.
- Bloomberg reported that SE CEO Forrest Li addressed the stock's recent spiral, calling it "short-term pain" but said the firm is "in a strong position internally".
- In its Q4 earnings report, SE projected bookings for digital entertainment in 2022 of $2.9B-$3.1B. The midpoint of the guidance reflects expectations that bookings will be close to the level in 2020.
- SA contributor JR Research rated SE Hold, saying its path to profitability could be hit by weaker spending and investors should watch for strong consolidation before adding more exposure.
- SE stock declined ~68% YTD and 78% in the last 6 months.
