McDonald's wins approval from proxy firm ISS in board fight with Carl Icahn

May 16, 2022 2:42 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services issued a recommendation in support of the board of director nominees on the McDonald's (NYSE:MCD -0.1%) slate.
  • The firm said the Carl Icahn-led dissident campaign has not made a sufficient case on an issue-specific or broader view of ESG that would require the immediate replacement of incumbent directors.
  • ISS maintains that the prevailing scientific evidence regarding sow welfare, along with the realities of commercial-scale agriculture, seem to suggest that there is a reasonable basis for the McDonald's (MCD) board view.
  • The board vote is set for May 26 in conjunction with the MCD annual meeting.
  • Carl Icahn has been pushing large index-fund managers, especially ones focused on ESG, to get on board with his fight against McDonald's (MCD) over the fast food chain's treatment of pregnant pigs.
