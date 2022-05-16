The latest signals from Macau’s government should alleviate some investor concerns, according to Citi.

The special administrative region’s government is showing itself to be “pragmatic and sensible” by tabling some adverse regulations on casino ownership and revising tax protocols, the bank said on Monday.

“The potential gaming tax cut is good news for all concessionaires,” Citi analyst George Choi wrote to clients. “Because the extent of the tax cut will depend on how much [gross gaming revenue] the concessionaires can generate from the foreign players they bring in, we believe Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) and [Melco Resorts & Entertainment] (MLCO) will likely enjoy the tax cut more than their peers initially, given the cross-property marketing opportunities with their sister properties in the region.”

The bank bases its bullish outlook on comments made by Chan Chak Mo, the president of the Standing Committee of Macau’s Legislative Assembly. Chan told reporters on Friday that the government will no longer require all casinos to operate within the real estate of the concessionaires and added that satellite casinos will be allowed to run under the existing agreements for a three-year grace period. Also, he indicated the Chief Executive has the right to reduce the required contributions to social funds, if the concessionaires are successful in recruiting foreign customers to Macau as the region emerges from lockdowns.

“On one hand, this proposed change will help slow the increasing trend of Macau’s unemployment rate,” Choi commented. “On the other hand, it also looks like the concessionaires will not have to acquire the gaming operations of the satellite casinos out of “social responsibility” - a positive for the six casino operators given their currently stretched balance sheets.”

He added that operators like Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMY) and MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) could be poised to gain from the inventive plan given their access to foreign customers. Choi pointed to their parent companies’, in Wynn (WYNN) and MGM (MGM), as offering a significant competitive advantage via their customer databases.

Other operators licensed in the region include SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCPK:GXYEF). SJM Holdings (SJM) is also a significant beneficiary from the regulatory changes given its precarious financial position.

“We believe part of the reasons for the delay in [SJM’s] refinancing progress is the gaming law amendments towards satellite casinos,” Choi commented. “We believe this potential change can remove some concerns amongst the various parties involved in the refinancing (and hopefully the refinancing can be completed soon after the amendments are passed into law).”

