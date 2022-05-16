Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL) said on Monday that it entered into a new agreement to purchase 151 MW of wind energy from a NextEra Energy Resources (NEE) energy center to be located in west Texas.

Ball (BALL) said its portion of the project is expected to produce 600K MWh/year of clean energy, enough to address the electricity load of nearly half of the company's North America manufacturing facilities.

Ball (BALL) also expects the wind energy center will reduce its Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by ~30%.

The maker of aluminum packaging, which has made previous wind agreements in the U.S., Sweden and Spain, said it aims to obtain 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030, and the addition of wind energy from NextEra (NEE) will take it 65% of the way to its goal by 2024.

