SOBRsafe prices downsized $10M IPO at lower end of range, shares to uplist to Nasdaq

SOBRsafe (OTCQB:SOBR) has priced its $10M proposed initial public offering at the lower end of its previously stated range.

The maker of alcohol detection systems plans to offer 2.4M units priced at $4.25 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus two warrants, with each warrant exercisable for one share at the IPO price.

Underwriter Aegis Capital has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% additional shares and/or warrants to cover overallotments. Aegis is serving as lead bookrunner.

SOBR will be uplisting its shares to Nasdaq from the OTC market. The stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol SOBR. As of Monday, SOBR had a market capitalization of $32M.

The units were priced at the lower end of its previously stated range. In a filing made on May 12, the company said it planned to offer 2.7M units priced at $4.25 to $4.75 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share plus two warrants to by one share apiece. The deal would have raised around $12M if priced at the midpoint at $4.50 per unit.

In early April, SOBR said in a filing that it planned to raise around $15M.