With the odds of his $44 billion buyout of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) dropping precipitously - at least as currently structured - Elon Musk says a viable deal is "not out of the question" at a lower price.

Twitter stock (TWTR) fell 6.5% Monday, and has now given up all gains that emerged from the early-April revelation that Musk took a 9.2% stake in the company, a move that preceded his formal pursuit of a takeover.

Monday, speaking at the 'All In' podcast summit, Musk challenged the truth and accuracy of Twitter's public filings and suggested if the deal were to proceed it would have to come at a lower price, Bloomberg notes. (Musk is committed to pay $54.20/share for Twitter, vs. Monday afternoon's stock price of $38.10.)

The most recent slide comes after Musk's Friday morning tweet that the transaction was "temporarily on hold" as he sought to verify longtime company claims that automated "spambots" make up fewer than 5% of monetizable daily active users.

Twitter has included that notice in all of its quarterly filings since going public. On Monday, Twitter (TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal defended the company's spam checks and said that in the past four quarters in particular, the spambot figure has been well below that 5% threshold.

At the All In summit, Musk speculated that Twitter was "20% bots" at the minimum, and that there's no way to know the actual number - perhaps as much as 80%-90% bots, he says.

In response to Agrawal's explanation of spam on the platform, Musk responded (on Twitter, natch) - first with a "poop emoji," then with "So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."