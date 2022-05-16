Okta falls as Wells Fargo cuts PT, citing lower software valuations amid correction

May 16, 2022 3:04 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)S, ZSBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Okta sign, logo on headquarters building of identity and access management software company.

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares fell sharply on Monday after Wells Fargo lowered its price target on the access security software company, citing lower profitability and growth.
  • Analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained the overweight rating on Okta (OKTA), but lowered the per-share price target to $130 from $175, noting its target multiple is now based on 8 times enterprise value over 2023 estimated sales, compared to a previous multiple of 9 times.
  • "Our target multiple is a discount to the peer group average of 9x, which we believe is justified due to lower profitability assumptions, partially offset by higher revenue growth assumptions," Nowinski wrote in a note to clients.
  • Okta (OKTA) shares fell more than 7% to $90.65 in late-day trading on Monday.
  • In addition, Nowinski cut the price targets on SentinelOne (S) and Zscaler (ZS) to $30 and $200, down from $38 and $350, respectively.
  • Last month, Okta (OKTA) said the impact from its January 2022 data breach was "significantly smaller" than first believed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.