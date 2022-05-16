Okta falls as Wells Fargo cuts PT, citing lower software valuations amid correction
May 16, 2022 3:04 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)S, ZSBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares fell sharply on Monday after Wells Fargo lowered its price target on the access security software company, citing lower profitability and growth.
- Analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained the overweight rating on Okta (OKTA), but lowered the per-share price target to $130 from $175, noting its target multiple is now based on 8 times enterprise value over 2023 estimated sales, compared to a previous multiple of 9 times.
- "Our target multiple is a discount to the peer group average of 9x, which we believe is justified due to lower profitability assumptions, partially offset by higher revenue growth assumptions," Nowinski wrote in a note to clients.
- Okta (OKTA) shares fell more than 7% to $90.65 in late-day trading on Monday.
- In addition, Nowinski cut the price targets on SentinelOne (S) and Zscaler (ZS) to $30 and $200, down from $38 and $350, respectively.
- Last month, Okta (OKTA) said the impact from its January 2022 data breach was "significantly smaller" than first believed.