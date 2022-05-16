Newly public Actelis stock falls for second day; shares trading 43% below IPO price

May 16, 2022 3:15 PM ETASNSBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Actelis (ASNS) stock fell for the second day in the wake of its $15M initial public offering last Friday, with shares trading 43% below their IPO price.

Shares of the IoT connectivity provider opened at $2.29, dipping to a session low of $1.96 before moving higher. The stock recently changed hands at $2, down 17%, at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Actelis shares made their market debut on Friday, dropping 40% in their first session to close at $2.40. The company had offered 3.75M shares priced at $4 per share, raising approximately $15M

