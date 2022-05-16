Newly public Actelis stock falls for second day; shares trading 43% below IPO price

Actelis (ASNS) stock fell for the second day in the wake of its $15M initial public offering last Friday, with shares trading 43% below their IPO price.

Shares of the IoT connectivity provider opened at $2.29, dipping to a session low of $1.96 before moving higher. The stock recently changed hands at $2, down 17%, at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Actelis shares made their market debut on Friday, dropping 40% in their first session to close at $2.40. The company had offered 3.75M shares priced at $4 per share, raising approximately $15M.