Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Monday that he could tinker with Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) profit policy, cutting the percentage distributed to shareholders, Reuters reports.

Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election in October, reportedly said in a speech that all the world's oil companies have lowered their profit margins during the current economic crisis except for Petrobras (PBR), and that "there is more to come on the oil issue."

In a Brazil securities filing, Petrobras (PBR) said it is not discussing changes to its pricing policy with the Ministry of Energy, and reiterated its commitment to competitive pricing.

A week ago, Petrobras (PBR) raised domestic diesel prices despite criticism from Bolsonaro over "abusive profits."

Separately, the Brazilian government approved the company's previously proposed sale of its 46K bbl/day REMAN refinery.

New Petrobras (PBR) CEO Jose Mauro Coelho recently said Bolsonaro's concerns about high fuel prices are legitimate but the company has an obligation to stick with its price policy; Coelho took the top position at the company on April 14.