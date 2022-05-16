Why did Shopify stock drop today? Valuation concerns are still in the mix

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) fell back 10.01% in Monday afternoon trading in another high-volume move.

The e-commerce stock gave back some of its gain from last week when insider buying action and some easing of the selling pressure in the tech sector helped push shares up more than 10%.

Shares of SHOP fell to as low as $358.00 before recovering back a bit. The selling pressure on SHOP has been tied largely to concerns over the profitability track and general focus on valuation in the market with interest rates pushing higher.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SHOP has been flashing Strong Sell ever since February 18 when the stock was 45% higher than its current level.

Seeking Alpha author The Asian Investor came out with a positive article on Shopify (SHOP) on Monday on its view the company has a vision for the future and makes targeted investments in core products that will pay off over the long term.