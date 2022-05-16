Forge Global stock tumbles 32% ahead of Q1 earnings report

Forge Global (FRGE) shares tumbled 32% ahead of the release of the company’s Q1 earnings report on Monday.

Shares of the private securities marketplace opened at $27.16 before moving lower. The stock recently changed hands at $19.31, down 32%, at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET.

FRGE is scheduled to report Q1 earnings after market close.

FRGE shares have been volatile since the company went public through a merger with SPAC Motive Capital on March 22, with shares rallying during their market debut to close 60% higher. The stock hit a 52-week high on March 31 of $47.50.

In September, FRGE and Motive Capital announced plans to merge through a deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

