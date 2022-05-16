Blue Water Vaccines stock sinks 26% in wake of quarterly earnings report

May 16, 2022 3:51 PM ETBWVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) shares sank 26% in afternoon trading Monday in the wake of the company’s Q1 earnings report.

Shares of the vaccine developer opened at $5.24. The stock recently changed hands at $4.22, down 26%, at approximately 3:35 p.m. ET.

BWV released its Q1 earnings report after market close on Friday, reporting a widened quarterly loss.

Shares of the biotech company have been highly volatile since its $20M initial public offering on Feb. 18, which saw its stock soar nearly 540%. BWV had priced 2.2M shares at $9 per share.

