Eni (NYSE:E) is set to comply with Russian demands and open a bank account in rubles, Bloomberg reports, after the European Union softened its stance on gas supplies.

Eni (E) will move to open accounts in rubles and euros with Gazprombank by Wednesday in order to make payments on time this month and avoid any risks to gas supplies, according to the report.

EU officials had said, although only verbally, companies opening ruble accounts would breach sanctions, but the latest guidelines, expected to be published this week, reportedly will not ban ruble accounts and will offer a roadmap to keep buying Russian gas.

According to the report, Eni (E) is only waiting for the guidelines to be formally published before acting.

