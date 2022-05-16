Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.20, revenue of $168.4M beats by $62.73M
May 16, 2022 4:03 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings press release (NYSE:DNA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.20.
- Revenue of $168.4M (+281.9% Y/Y) beats by $62.73M.
- 11 new Cell Programs added in Q1 2022, representing 175% growth over Q1 2021
- Increasing full year guidance for Total revenue from $325 – $340 million to $375 – $390 million ($341.3M consensus), reiterating Foundry revenue guidance and increasing Biosecurity revenue guidance
- $1.5 billion cash balance provides meaningful multi-year runway as we drive towards profitability
- Ginkgo continues to expect to add 60 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2022
- Ginkgo continues to expect Foundry revenue of $165 – $180 million in 2022
- While Biosecurity remains an uncertain business, based on strong year-to-date performance Ginkgo now expects Biosecurity revenue in 2022 of at least $210 million