Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.20, revenue of $168.4M beats by $62.73M

May 16, 2022 4:03 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings press release (NYSE:DNA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $168.4M (+281.9% Y/Y) beats by $62.73M.
  • 11 new Cell Programs added in Q1 2022, representing 175% growth over Q1 2021
  • Increasing full year guidance for Total revenue from $325 – $340 million to $375 – $390 million ($341.3M consensus), reiterating Foundry revenue guidance and increasing Biosecurity revenue guidance
  • $1.5 billion cash balance provides meaningful multi-year runway as we drive towards profitability
  • Ginkgo continues to expect to add 60 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2022
  • Ginkgo continues to expect Foundry revenue of $165 – $180 million in 2022
  • While Biosecurity remains an uncertain business, based on strong year-to-date performance Ginkgo now expects Biosecurity revenue in 2022 of at least $210 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.