GAN GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.01, revenue of $37.49M beats by $3.08M
May 16, 2022
- GAN press release (NASDAQ:GAN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $37.49M (+38.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.08M.
- “We delivered an encouraging start to 2022 driven by organic revenue growth in both our operating segments coupled with cost rationalization efforts to deliver strong growth in Adjusted EBITDA. We continue to demonstrate the value of our integrated B2B and B2C portfolio, soon to be joined on one unified platform and our ability to deepen our presence in both new and established markets as we add to our offering. In the state of Michigan, our presence began with supporting a tribal operator, and has evolved to now power both iGaming and online sports betting and features our Super RGS platform content as well. The evolution of our platform in Michigan is a perfect example of our competitive offering and its position in the market as we prepare for future state launches.”