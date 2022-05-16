IZEA Worldwide GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.02, revenue of $8.89M misses by $0.11M
May 16, 2022 4:03 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide press release (NASDAQ:IZEA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $8.89M (+64.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.11M.
- Managed Services revenue increased 66% to $8.4 million, compared to $5.0 million.
- SaaS Services revenue increased 5% to $517,880, compared to $493,173.
- Managed Services bookings reached an all-time quarterly record of $12.1 million compared to $6.4 million, an increase of 88%.
- Shares -1%.
- In Q1 we established a presence in China and bolstered our presence in Canada. These are both markets that we believe have material sales potential for our services and we expect them to have an impact on bookings in the back half of 2022, leading to revenue in 2023. While there are significant global financial and political factors we must continue to monitor, we are still targeting 30% annual revenue growth in 2022," said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO.