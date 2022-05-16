Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE +13.4%) stood against the trend on Monday, moving higher for a big gain on a down day.

The move against the market trend came as a result of JetBlue’s (NASDAQ:JBLU -6.1%) maneuver to engage Spirit Airlines (SAVE) shareholders directly in a hostile bid for the airline. Under the proposed terms, JetBlue would make an all-cash, fully financed tender to Spirit shareholders for $30 per share. The announcement also opened the door to a $33 per share deal, offering even more upside.

Shares of the Miramar, Florida-based ultra-low cost carrier gained over 13% on the news, posting the best daily gain for the stock since April 5. It is worth noting that April 5 was also a rally promoted by JetBlue (JBLU), that being the day it made its initial overture.

To be sure, many believe the offer is an illusory one.

For example, Spirit CEO Ted Christie surmised the overtures from JetBlue are an attempt to muddy the waters for the Frontier (ULCC) deal and perhaps cause its failure.

“Despite clear concern from JetBlue's shareholders, JetBlue has continued to pursue disruption to the Spirit-Frontier combination,” he told analysts on May 5. “I have wondered whether blocking our deal with Frontier is, in fact, their goal.”

He reiterated this feeling in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

Read more on the details of JetBlue’s new offer.