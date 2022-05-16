Take-Two Interactive Software GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.33, revenue of $930M beats by $45.38M
May 16, 2022 4:09 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Take-Two Interactive Software press release (NASDAQ:TTWO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $930M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $45.38M.
- Net Bookings grew 8% to $845.8M.
- FY2023 Outlook: GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $3.67B to $3.77B vs. consensus of $3.96B; GAAP net income is expected to range from $223M to $252M; GAAP diluted EPS of $1.90 to $2.15; Share count to be 117M; Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $390M; Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $350M; Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $120M; Net Bookings are expected to range from $3.75B to $3.85B.