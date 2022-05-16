Global-E Online GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.14, revenue of $76.32M beats by $1.34M
May 16, 2022 4:12 PM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Global-E Online press release (NASDAQ:GLBE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $76.32M (+65.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.34M.
- GMV in the first quarter of 2022 was $455 million, an increase of 71% year over year
- Shares -18%.
- Q2 2022 Guidance: GMV expected between $495 - $505M; Revenue between $82.5 - $84.5M vs. consensus of $90.25M and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 - $3.8M.
- Updated FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue now expected between $383 - $403M vs. prior guidance of $411 - $421M vs. consensus of $412.74M; GMV expected between $2,445 - $2,495M; and Adjusted EBITDA of $38 - $42M.