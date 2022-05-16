Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots will soon be cleared for children aged 5 – 11: NYT
May 16, 2022 4:13 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXCDCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to greenlight a booster shot of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 – 11 years as early as Tuesday, The New York Times reported citing several sources familiar with the matter.
- Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scheduled a meeting of its outside vaccine experts for May 19 to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.
- CDC advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the federal agency usually follows them before making a final decision.
- The age group represents over 28 million children making up almost 40% of Americans aged less than 18 years.
- While they were entitled to COVID-19 shots since November, only about 29% have received both vaccine doses, and about 6% have received only one dose.
Read: Meanwhile, the FDA has scheduled an AdCom meeting for next month to discuss the potential expansion of the use of COVID-19 shots for youngest Americans.