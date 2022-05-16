Enthusiast Gaming Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $47.17M beats by $16.23M
May 16, 2022 4:15 PM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings press release (NASDAQ:EGLX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $47.17M (+57.1% Y/Y) beats by $16.23M.
- “2022 is off to a very strong start, led by accelerated revenue growth and substantial margin expansion. Q1 2022 gross profit was particularly strong and effectively equal to Q4 2021 gross profit, despite a strong seasonal difference between the two periods,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our flywheel model, centered around communities, content, creators, and experiences, continues to drive increasing value. Our team is well positioned to continue delivering rapid top line growth, while increasing gross profit at a significantly faster rate. Further, to be able to accelerate revenue growth in a quarter that is seasonally the slowest is a strong sign for the balance of the year. We are confident these trends will continue as we focus on meeting profitability objectives in the short term.”