SS&C Technologies acquires MineralWare for $18M in cash
May 16, 2022 4:18 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) said Monday it acquired 5 M's Minerals Management, doing business as MineralWare, for $18M in cash.
- MineralWare's cloud-based asset management platform focuses on managing minerals, royalties and non-operated working interests.
- The deal extends SSNC's offerings into the energy market and will help clients streamline operations across all asset classes and types.
- MineralWare will operate within SSNC's Innovest businesses.
- The deal will add 350 institutional and high-net-worth clients and $5.5M in annual recurring revenue to SSNC's platform, with a combined portfolio of 750K mineral assets.