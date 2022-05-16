Quest Resource Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 in-line, revenue of $71.5M beats by $11M
May 16, 2022 4:20 PM ETQuest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Quest Resource press release (NASDAQ:QRHC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 in-line.
- Revenue of $71.5M (+103.7% Y/Y) beats by $11M.
- “We delivered another quarter of solid financial performance with strong growth in gross profit dollars coming from onboarding new customers, expansion with existing customers, as well as from acquisitions,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Our customer value proposition is resonating well, demand for cost-effective sustainability solutions is increasing, and our pipeline of prospects is robust and expanding. We have been busy integrating recent acquisitions and see several opportunities to cross-sell services, as well as opportunities to improve operational and financial performance of the acquired businesses by leveraging the capabilities of our platform. We are investing in talent acquisition as well as technology and process improvements to drive future growth and improve the efficiency and scalability of our platform. We expect continued momentum in 2022 and the next several years from both organic and acquisitive sources.”