Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) unveiled a mixed fourth quarter where bookings missed expectations just a week before it expects to close its acquisition of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Net bookings came to $845.8 million, up 8% year-over-year, short of consensus for $884.6 million. GAAP revenue as reported rose 11% to $930 million; recurrent consumer spending rose 1% and made up 63% of that revenue total.

Catalog made up $494.9 million of the net bookings.

Digitally delivered net bookings rose 4% to $764.8 million, and made up 91% of the total.

Meanwhile, GAAP net income fell to 95 cents a share from a year-ago $1.88/share.

The biggest revenue contributors for the quarter: NBA 2K22 and NBA 2K21; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Tiny Tina's Wonderlands; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; WWE 2K22; Top Eleven; and Two Dots.

“For fiscal 2023, we expect to deliver a new record of $3.75 to $3.85 billion in Net Bookings on a standalone basis," says CEO Strauss Zelnick.

The company says it's expecting to close the Zynga acquisition May 23, in one week.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.