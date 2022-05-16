Biocept reports delay in filing of Q1 report on Form 10-Q

May 16, 2022 4:27 PM ETBiocept, Inc. (BIOC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) has reported a delay in the filing of its Q122 quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
  • The delay is related to the ongoing accounting review of Biocept’s financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The ongoing review is a result of a change in circumstances at the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) and the resulting impact on its funding for reimbursement for COVID-19 testing services, including those performed by Biocept.
  • The company expects to file the report on or before May 23, 2022.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.