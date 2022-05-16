Biocept reports delay in filing of Q1 report on Form 10-Q
May 16, 2022 4:27 PM ETBiocept, Inc. (BIOC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) has reported a delay in the filing of its Q122 quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
- The delay is related to the ongoing accounting review of Biocept’s financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The ongoing review is a result of a change in circumstances at the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) and the resulting impact on its funding for reimbursement for COVID-19 testing services, including those performed by Biocept.
- The company expects to file the report on or before May 23, 2022.