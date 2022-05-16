RenaissanceRe declares $0.37 dividend
May 16, 2022 4:44 PM ETRenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) declares $0.37/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.99%
- Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 15; ex-div June 14.
- In addition, the board of directors approved a renewal of RenaissanceRe's authorized share repurchase program, bringing the total current authorization up to $500M, which includes the remaining amounts under prior authorizations.
- The program will expire when the company has repurchased the full value of the shares authorized, unless terminated earlier by the board of directors.
