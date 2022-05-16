Acer Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.37
May 16, 2022 4:31 PM ETAcer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Acer Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ACER): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 misses by $0.37.
- “Progress in Q1 2022 was marked by a transformative debt financing in March, with continued advancement toward potential commercial launch of ACER-001 for UCDs and further development of our other pipeline programs,” said Chris Schelling, CEO and Founder of Acer. “Our advances to date have positioned Acer for potential achievement of a number of important planned milestones through the rest of 2022, including an FDA decision on our ACER-001 New Drug Application in June, the planned initiation of our EDSIVO™ pivotal Phase 3 trial in vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome under our SPA agreement with FDA by end of Q2 2022, and ACER-801 Phase 2a trial results in Vasomotor Symptoms in H2 2022.”